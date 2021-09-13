-
Missouri remains the only state without a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, though it is a step closer. Again.
Stone County is the latest government entity to join St. Louis County’s prescription drug monitoring program.Officials made the decision on Oct. 17. It…
For five years now, the Missouri legislature has considered legislation to create a prescription drug monitoring database that would allow pharmacists...
Springfield doctors and pharmacists will have a new tool to use when prescribing and handing out opiates and opioids. Springfield City Council approved…
Calling the opioid epidemic a “modern plague,” Governor Eric Greitens asked Missourians Thursday to join the fight against the issue. Thursday’s comments…
Missouri’s statewide prescription drug monitoring database will come online next month. There’s a key difference between it and databases throughout the...
Gov. Eric Greitens signed an executive order Monday to set up a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, ending Missouri's status as the final...
Springfield City Council could vote in just under two weeks on a prescription drug monitoring program for the city. A public hearing last night brought…
After nearly six hours of contentious debate Monday, the Missouri House passed a bill that makes it harder for people who are fired from a job to prove...
Updated at 6:55 p.m. with more details — In an unexpected move, state Sen. Rob Schaaf said Tuesday night that he now backs the House version of a...