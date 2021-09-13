Ozarks Education

-
Hundreds of veterans and their families watched as officials unveiled the Gold Star Families Memorial, a tribute to those whose sons, daughters and…
-
In a unanimous vote, the Ozark Board of Education this week renewed the contract of Superintendent Dr. Kevin Patterson.The three year extension keeps…
-
Springfield Public Schools is reporting a five percent increase in its Annual Performance Report issued by the Missouri Department of Elementary and…
-
As enrollment climbs at New Covenant Academy, the private Christian school in Springfield says it is welcoming a new principal and guidance counselor.Don…
-
Data researched by the Center for Household Financial Stability has shown that education is playing a big role in American families’ income.But obstacles…
-
Superintendent of Joplin Schools Dr. C.J. Huff says he will retire from the district, effective June 30. The announcement came in a Thursday morning…
-
Beginning this fall, Jim Hubbard will take over as Ozark Junior High principal. The Ozark School Board approved the hire during last Thursday’s board…
-
A new program that allows high school juniors and seniors to learn about potential careers through a project-based curriculum is the beneficiary of a…
-
Two area universities along with numerous state agencies and programs are getting a financial boost following Gov. Jay Nixon’s announcement to release…
-
Students at Ozarks Technical Community College who live in and close to Springfield will see a tuition increase of $3 per credit hour this coming fall.The…