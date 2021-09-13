Missouri Presidential Primary 2016

-
The Democrat eked out a slim victory of just 1,531 votes over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who said he wouldn't ask for a recount in the state's primary.
-
With apparent narrow victories for both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in Missouri Tuesday, one thing that was clear was a bump in voter turnout from…
-
Narrow victories for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in Missouri weren’t determined until the early morning hours of Wednesday, long after Republican and…
-
Polls closed at 7 pm in Missouri Tuesday, one of five states hosting presidential primary elections.At St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Springfield,…
-
On an otherwise gloomy weather day, supporters of presidential candidates Bernie Sanders (D) and Ted Cruz (R) brought a lively atmosphere to parts of…
-
More than 1,000 Springfield residents packed into the Teamsters Local 245 Union building on Friday to see Bill Clinton speak on his wife’s behalf.People…
-
Donald Trump brought his wild Republican presidential campaign to St. Louis on Friday, attracting waves of fans – and some loud foes. The billionaire bu...
-
In less than a week, Missouri Primary voters will decide who they want as the presidential nominee for both the Republican and the Democratic parties.…
-
Updated 3 p.m. March 8 with Trump details -- Former President Bill Clinton will be in St. Louis on Tuesday to campaign for his wife, Democratic presiden...
-
Super Tuesday is over and now the presidential candidates from both political parties are looking ahead to the Missouri Presidential Preference Primary on…