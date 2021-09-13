-
Local Christian performing arts organization The Messiah Project will finally present a couple of live performances this weekend, after what Executive…
-
For the one of the only times—in fact, possibly the only time—since everything shut down due to COVID-19 last March, we had two different guests in the…
-
Messiah Project presents their annual "Holiday Prelude" performance, featuring "Holiday Memories in Song" and Gian-Carlo Menotti's Christmas opera "Amahl…
-
While the current weather forecast doesn’t sound especially spring-like, Messiah Project presents their second "Messiah Spring Festival of Praise"…
-
In a spirit of cooperation, there are two opera productions here in Springfield next weekend--and the producers deliberately worked out performance dates…
-
KSMU listeners first met Ryan Bogart last summer on “Arts News.” He and his wife Veronica (Ronnie) became the new directors of Messiah Project’s Credo…
-
Messiah Project presents its 9th annual "Heritage of Hymns" concert featuring a community choir, community orchestra and the Springfield Boy Choir…
-
Messiah Project, the local Christian organization whose mission is to “present our Judeo-Christian heritage through the visual and performing arts,” will…
-
Messiah Project, Inc. will present "Messiah: From Prophecy to Acclamation," featuring portions of Handel's Messiah at All Saints Anglican Church, 2751 E.…
-
Messiah Project will present Scripture elaborated in song at the 8th annual "Heritage of Hymns" concert Saturday Oct. 17 at 7:00pm (with an organ prelude…