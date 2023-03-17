© 2023 KSMU Radio
Arts News

Messiah Project recruiting singers for new women's chorale

By Randy Stewart
Published March 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT
Awake PostCard2.7.23_page-0001.jpg
Poster design courtesy Messiah Project
/
Messiah Project is recruiting singers for a new women's chorale to perform concerts in April. Rehearsals begin Monday, March 20.

Messiah Project is a Christian performing arts company based in Springfield since 1991. This spring, they're forming a women's vocal ensemble to put on a pair of special concerts.

The Messiah Project Women's Chorale will perform their concert, titled "Awake My Soul and Sing!", on Saturday, April 29 at All Saints Anglican Church, 2751 E. Galloway St. in Springfield.

Rehearsals begin Monday, March 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the All Saints church sanctuary.

Dr. Heather Nelson, a Messiah Project singer and choral director, joined us on KSMU's "Arts News" — along with Messiah Project founder and managing director Lindsey Robison — to recruit women in the Ozarks who might like to join the new Messiah Project Women's Chorale for these concerts.

Randy Stewart
