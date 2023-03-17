Messiah Project recruiting singers for new women's chorale

The Messiah Project Women's Chorale will perform their concert, titled "Awake My Soul and Sing!", on Saturday, April 29 at All Saints Anglican Church, 2751 E. Galloway St. in Springfield.

Rehearsals begin Monday, March 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the All Saints church sanctuary.

Dr. Heather Nelson, a Messiah Project singer and choral director, joined us on KSMU's "Arts News" — along with Messiah Project founder and managing director Lindsey Robison — to recruit women in the Ozarks who might like to join the new Messiah Project Women's Chorale for these concerts.

