A steady supply of the Pfizer vaccine is allowing Mercy to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the health system. The vaccines are available…
Mercy Hospital Cassville remains closed today after a fire. The Monday morning fire forced the evacuation of six patients and staff members.Smoke…
Mercy Hospital now has a walk-in orthopedic clinic available as an alternative to the ER.The facility is designed for patients ages five and older who…
Mercy will begin offering virtual COVID-19 care at home to help meet the demand for hospital beds as the coronavirus continues to spread.Mercy COVID Care…
Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care is now offering rapid COVID-19 testing at all its locations. According to a news release, the tests are able to determine if a…
Mercy physician, Dr. David Barbe, who practices in Mountain Grove, has been named president-elect of the World Medical Association. Delegates from more…
Those who live in the Bolivar area will soon have more options for healthcare without having to drive to Springfield. The Mercy Bolivar Multispecialty…
Mercy is reaching out to patients who have been seen at its outpatient cancer center, 2055 S. Fremont in Springfield, in the last three weeks. That’s…
A new Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care Clinic is now open in Springfield. This one is on the east side: At 3233 E. Sunshine. It’s the third in the city.Mercy…
Open enrollment for Medicare is underway and goes through December 15. It’s a time when those on Medicare can change their health plans and prescription…