Healthgrades names Mercy Springfield as the best orthopedic program in Missouri in 2 categories

Mercy Hospital in Springfield was honored by Healthgrades when they released their Specialty Excellence Awards in late October.

Healthgrades, a hospital and doctor research tool used by patients, named Mercy Springfield among the top 100 hospitals in the country for orthopedic surgery, outpatient orthopedic surgery, and joint replacement. Mercy Springfield was also named number one in Missouri for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery.

Mercy Springfield’s orthopedic and sports medicine program treats many student athletes as well as some professional athletes. Mercy Springfield supports Springfield Public Schools, Greenwood, Springfield Catholic, Missouri State, Evangel and the Springfield Cardinals.

Mercy Springfield performed 11,000 orthopedic surgeries in their last fiscal year, a 7% increase from the year prior.

