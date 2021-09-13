-
For this season's Making A Difference, we're switching gears: through a series of panel discussions that air on KSMU, we'll examine 11 topics of The Community Focus Report for Springfield & Greene County. Listen above to the first episode.
-
Making Democracy Work returns to the airwaves today and we may sound a little different. In an effort to maintain safety, we are using web conferencing…
-
A resale shop whose funds benefit the Junior League of Springfield is in a new location after 38 years on E. Sunshine. KSMU’s Michele Skalicky has more.A…
-
During public remarks Wednesday, Dr. Ruby Payne told a packed Hammons Hall audience that the Springfield community can be a model for assisting the less…
-
Thirteen local organizations are coming together to bring Dr. Ruby Payne to Springfield to find new ways to overcome the growing issue of poverty in…