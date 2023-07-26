Junior League of Springfield moving from its longtime home

The Junior League of Springfield is moving from its longtime location in an historic school building at Bennett and Oak Grove in southeast Springfield.

The nonprofit has been instrumental in helping develop many programs in the community, including what’s now known as Boys and Girls Club, Ozarks Public Television’s Tele-Auction, the History Museum of the Ozarks, Ozarks Food Harvest and the Child Advocacy Center, according to its website.

JLS has been in the former Oak Grove School building since 1983.

The organization will move to space it’s renting from Ozark Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America, 1616 E. Eastgate Avenue. The organization says the new location has office, meeting and storage space and offers enhanced opportunities for collaboration, networking and innovation.

A news release states that JLS believes the move will “further strengthen the organization and enable it to continue making an impact in our community.”

There are already plans for the former Oak Grove School building at 2574 E. Bennett. It’s being sold to New Moon Studio Spaces, LLC, which plans to use the building to create dedicated studio space for local artists. New Moon had formerly planned to house the studio space at the old Doling School in northwest Springfield.