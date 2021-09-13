-
Joplin’s newest city council member isn’t new to city politics. Kennan Cortez has served as chairman of the Public Safety Sales Tax Task Force, the Joplin…
Joplin City Council accepted Sam Anselm's resignation Monday during a special council meeting. Anselm led the city of Joplin as it rebuilt after a tornado…
Joplin City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 this evening to hear presentations from applicants for the vacant general seat of the board. Each of…
A forum tonight in Joplin will feature candidates for Joplin City Council. Nine candidates are on the ballot for the April 3 election.The live program…
A Joplin City Council member has been named head of a national organization. Melodee Colbert-Kean is the first Missouri city official in more than 50…