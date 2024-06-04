Joplin’s Vita Nova Village takes major steps toward constructing tiny housing community

We now know the location of a proposed tiny housing community in Joplin after a presentation by Vita Nova Village at the Joplin City Council meeting Monday night.

1201 S. Byers near downtown Joplin, just south of Boyd Metals, is the desired location of the tiny house community that Vita Nova Village would like to construct.

The nonprofit has plans to build 20 duplex-style, tiny houses for individuals who would be vetted, sober, able to work and would pay $400 a month.

Also, the unhoused people chosen to live there would be required to be from surrounding communities, such as Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction or Carthage.

Joplin Mayor Kenan Cortez had a strong endorsement for the project Monday night.

“I personally believe in the mission of Vita Nova Village. I am quietly over in the corner cheering you on and hoping that every works out,” he said.

Representatives of Vita Nova Village on Monday asked the council if it was possible for the city to donate the property at 1201 S. Byers to the nonprofit.

However, Mayor Cortez informed them that since the property was not purchased this past April, it would now have to go through the surplus property procedure when Vita Nova Village could then bid on buying it.

