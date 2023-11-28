Applicants sought to temporarily fill vacant seat on Joplin City Council

The City of Joplin is looking for citizens who would like to temporarily fill a recently-vacated general seat on Joplin City Council.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, November 30, for the council seat, which had been held by Kate Spencer. Spencer resigned recently, stating that she wanted to focus more on her family.

The person who is appointed will serve from December to next April. The remainder of the two-year seat will be filled during the April 2 Election.

Applications can be picked up at the Joplin City Clerk’s office on the second floor of Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Candidates for the general seat must be qualified voters of the City of Joplin and must have lived in Joplin for the past four years. Election petitions for the seat are available now at the clerk’s office. The deadline to turn them in is January 9.

