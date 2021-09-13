-
Congressman Billy Long is facing a slew of challengers in the August primary election for Missouri's 7th Congressional district. And something unusual is…
-
A previous contender for Missouri's 7th Congressional seat is running again—this time for a different party. Republic resident Jim Evans ran as a Democrat…
-
Solar power, a clean energy alternative that converts sunlight into electricity using photoelectric cells, is gaining popularity here in the Ozarks.…
-
Representative Billy Long is going back to Washington. Unofficial finals on Tuesday night show the Republican incumbent received more than 63 percent of…
-
Congressman Billy Long says he’s invested in working in the counties of the 7th district rather than campaigning. The Republican representative has faced…
-
Congressman Billy Long says it’ll take more than just airstrikes to effectively combat the Islamic State militant group.The Republican representative for…
-
Congressional candidate Jim Evans says the nation’s trade policies have resulted in fewer jobs, added debt and give more leverage to partnering…
-
Southwest Missourians have narrowed the field of candidates following Tuesday’s election. Among the local contested races were Greene County Presiding…