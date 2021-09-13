-
Director Jeffrey MIndock and actor/singer Jeff Carney from Springfield Contemporary Theatre joined us on KSMU’s “Arts News” to talk about SCT’s newest…
-
Springfield Contemporary Theatre at SCT Center Stage in Wilhoit Plaza (corner of Robberson & Pershing) celebrates the 90th birthday of Stephen Sondheim,…
-
Welcome to our Sense of Community series, "Mysteries from the Hollers."Before modern medicine was readily available, people would turn to home remedies to…
-
Springfield Shakespeare at the Columns, in partnership with Actors Theatre of Missouri, Rice Theatricals, and The Dangerous Playground, presents William…
-
Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents the riotous send-up of Shakespeare's Danish prince, Hamlet Vs. Zombies: Something is Rotting in the State of…
-
Springfield Contemporary Theatre will open 2015 with Conor McPherson's haunting, inspired Irish ghost story for our times, "Shining City" January 9-18 at…