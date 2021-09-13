-
On the evening of May 22, 2011, then Governor Jay Nixon was in the basement of the Governor’s Mansion, getting ready to hop on an elliptical machine and…
The superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says he’ll retire Feb. 1 after three decades with the organization.Col. Bret Johnson made the…
Gov. Jay Nixon is freeing up $1.875 million to complete renovations at Missouri State University’s Glass Hall, which houses the university’s College of…
Missouri's budget for the current fiscal year is being cut again. Gov. Jay Nixon announced Wednesday that he's withholding $51 million from the FY2017...
Governor Jay Nixon has ordered that the U.S. and Missouri flags at all state government buildings be flown at half-staff Saturday. That’s in honor of U.S.…
Along with electing a new president in November, Missourians will vote a new governor into office. After nearly eight years leading the state, Governor…
Missouri State University plans to modify some work being done on Glass Hall as a result of state funding restrictions.Gov. Jay Nixon last week announced…
Gov. Jay Nixon has denied funding increases and vetoed caseload caps for the state's badly overloaded public defender system. So the director is calling him in to help out with the backlog.
Echo Bluff State Park is officially open. Gov. Jay Nixon cut the ribbon Saturday on Missouri's newest park, which is being promoted as a hub from which...
A manufacturer’s expansion will bring 60 new jobs to Joplin with the possibility of more in the future.HS Baking formally announced Tuesday it will locate…