The Missouri Secretary of State’s office will comply with a White House commission’s request for voter information — but only the details allowed under...
Missouri’s secretary of state is moving forward with educating citizens on a new voter ID law that went into effect earlier this month. This comes as…
A day before Missouri’s new voter ID law takes effect, a coalition of civil rights groups and Democratic politicians warned Wednesday that the law could...
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has announced more than $94,000 worth of grants that will benefit 11 area libraries.The Springfield-Greene County…
Missouri’s Secretary of State is pushing for the state’s libraries to get the funding he says they’ve been promised.Republican Jay Ashcroft on Friday…
Missouri will have a new secretary of state in January, because incumbent Democrat Jason Kander is running for the U.S. Senate. Barring a third-party...
Springfield played host to several Republican victory speeches Tuesday night, including two candidates for statewide office and another two for U.S.…
Former Arkansas Governor and recent presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee is now working to persuade voters in Missouri by endorsing Republican Secretary of…