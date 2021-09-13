-
Flu season is well underway in the U.S. There have been 136 cases of influenza reported to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department so far this…
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has confirmed 12 flu cases in the first two weeks of the 2018-2019 flu season.The health department says…
The number of flu cases in Greene County continues to climb. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there were 364 lab-confirmed…
The number of flu cases is on the rise in Greene County. During the week of December 7th through 13th, 217 people were diagnosed with the flu—212 with…
Influenza is starting to be seen in Greene County. Michele Skalicky reports, as people gather for the holidays, the Springfield-Greene County Health…