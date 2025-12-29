Flu cases are on the rise in Missouri and Greene County

The number of influenza cases in Greene County has risen sharply over the last two weeks, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Flu cases in the county have more than doubled. More than half of cases in the county this season have been in children under 14.

The health department advises that you stay home and contact your doctor if you think you or your child have the flu. Stay home until symptoms are improving and fever has been gone for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.

Common flu symptoms include: Fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache and fatigue.

According to the health department, influenza can be especially dangerous for older adults, people with certain chronic medical conditions, those who are pregnant and children under five.

Serious complications include pneumonia; inflammation of the heart, brain or muscle tissues; and respiratory or kidney failure, it said.

The health department said it’s not too late to get vaccinated. While vaccination may not prevent infection in all cases, according to the department, it’s been shown to reduce severity of illness and risk of hospitalization.

To reduce your risk of catching the flu, wash your hands frequently with soap and water; disinfect frequently touched surfaces; cough and sneeze into your elbow to prevent contaminating your hands; and wear a well-fitted mask.

The latest Influenza Surveillance Report for the week of December 7-13 showed four influenza-related deaths in Missouri and a total of 4,599 season-to-date cases. DHSS said influenza cases were increasing. The latest report will be released on Tuesday, December 30.