This week, host Debbie Good speaks with Corporal Jennifer Dodson with the Greene County Sheriff’s office.Today’s discussion talks about the new jail which…
The public will start to see tangible signs of work to expand the Greene County Jail starting Monday morning. Buildings in the 900 block of N. Boonville…
Greene County officials are making their case for passage of a ½-cent sales tax proposal before voters in November.Presiding Commissioner Bob Cirtin…
Greene County voters will decide a ½-cent sales tax proposal in November in order to expand the jail facility and shore up justice system…
Greene County officials are reviewing how renovations to its jail can hold enough prisoners to meet current and future demand and at what cost.It comes…
Rulings issued this week by a Missouri Judicial Court judge mean the City of Springfield’s lawsuit against Greene County moves forward.The rulings by…
Greene County is asking the City of Springfield to contribute funds to construct and lease a new, temporary building to house inmates.The facility would…
The city of Springfield has filed a lawsuit seeking compliance from Greene County to accept municipal inmates at the county jail.After announcing Friday…
Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says he will begin accepting municipal prisoners again into the county jail, noting the recent completion of a renovation…
Overcrowding at the Greene County Jail has been a problem for a long time. And recently, because of that problem, Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott stopped…