43-year-old man dies at Greene County Jail

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a detention officer doing security rounds at approximately 2:30 p.m. on September 9, found 43-year-old inmate Joseph Choate unresponsive in his cell.

The officer began giving medical aid, it said, and requested help. Medical staff and other detention officers responded, and CPR was administered. Cox EMS arrived, and Choate was pronounced dead at 3:21 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled later this week at the Greene County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Choate had been in custody since Monday evening. He was being held without bond on a warrant filed by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for terrorist threat – 2nd degree.

Sheriff Jim Arnott said in a statement that Greene County detectives and the medical examiner continue to investigate the death.