The Greene County Collector’s Office is open again but with limited staff. The office closed last week due to COVID-19.According to the office, taxpayers…
Allen Icet is the new Greene County Collector. Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed Icet to the position on Monday. He fills the position left vacant…
The Greene County collector is resigning. Leah Betts' resignation is effective February 28, according to a news release from the county.Betts was elected…
After a delay, most 2020 personal property tax statements are now available online. Greene County collector, Leah Betts, said you can find them at…
The Greene County Collector, Leah Betts, says the easiest way to pay property taxes is through the website. But she’s offering a few other tips for…
It's tax time again, the time of year when many property owners dread long lines at the collector's office to pay their taxes. However, local taxpayers…