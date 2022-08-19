Around 100 properties to be sold at Greene County 2022 Tax Sale

A tax sale Monday, August 22, in Greene County will feature property owned by people who are at least two years behind in paying real estate taxes.

The 2022 Tax Sale will start at 10 a.m. in Room 212 of the Historic Greene County Courthouse.

Greene County Collector Allen Icet said his office starts in March or April reaching out to property owners who are behind on their taxes. The county tries to reach people by phone and by mail, he said.

"It's a laborious process—[it] takes time, but we certainly want to make the taxpayers aware of what they're facing," he said.

Reasons for not paying real estate taxes vary, according to Icet. In some cases, the property owner can’t afford to pay. Some aren’t aware they’re delinquent.

At the start of this year’s effort to reach out to owners, nearly 1,000 parcels were reported as eligible for sale. As of Friday, that number had dropped to around 100 parcels.

Those who plan to attend the sale need to register. They can do so online at countycollector.com or they can register in person on Monday morning. They must prove they are a Missouri resident and that they’re not delinquent on their taxes.

Find out more by calling the collector’s office at 417-868-4036.

Icet reminds county residents his office will never send people to collect unpaid taxes in person, nor will they collect payment over the phone. If you suspect a scam, contact the collector's office.