Greene County reminds residents of senior property tax freeze

Greene County officials are getting the word out about the senior citizen property tax credit residents may be eligible for. They are also reminding anyone who applied last year that they need to reapply every year.

The tax credit was passed by the Missouri Legislature two years ago and refined by the state last year. It freezes real estate taxes in place for homeowners 62 and older.

First time applications and applications to reapply are available online and in person now. Applications must be in by the deadline of June 30.

Greene County Collector Allen Icet explained at a press event that when applicants first apply, they won’t see any savings, and savings may be minor in the first few years, but the effect is cumulative.

Icet explained that when those “who applied in 2024 get their 2025 bill, they’re not going to be saving a significant amount of money, because it's the first year.” With each reassessment the savings will grow. “Hopefully people aren’t disappointed when they get that initial bill,” Icet said.

He said just over 15,000 residents applied for the tax freeze credit last year. The county is mailing them reapplication postcards this year.

New applicants just need to fill out a form and provide an ID. They can get immediate approval by applying in person, but they can also apply online.

Icet said state law mandates the county inform agencies funded by property taxes of the financial impact of the credits. He said they expect to be able to report those numbers later this year. He explained that “part of the budgeting process for schools, whatever the case may be, is the need to know ‘what is our incoming revenue stream from the County Collector,’ so they know how to budget.”

Icet stressed that each county is responsible for managing their own process. Greene County residents can learn more at greenecountymo.gov/collector or by calling the Collector’s office at 417-380-5889.

Residents outside of Greene County should contact their county collector.