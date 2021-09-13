-
Graphic novels. They're just a fancy name for long-form comics. But when you think about one, you may picture the bulging muscles of Marvel's superheroes.…
American society has come a long way since the inception of the feminist movement. Even as recently as the 1990s. Gender studies could be seen as quite…
After the sirens are turned off and the emergencies are diffused, the police officer’s work is not done. Reporting the event in detail is next, but what…
The Ozarks Writing Project (OWP), housed in the English department within the College of Arts and Letters, is a collaborative program between Missouri…
Breakups: Everybody has been through one, or multiple ones, and each split is a little different. Michael Czyzniejewski, an assistant professor of…
After the Civil War, Springfield, Missouri, was in shambles. Inhabitants came back to a war torn city. This is the setting for "Teeth of the Souls" - the…
In 1974, families in the United States became acquainted with the Ingalls family through NBC’s pop culture phenomenon “Little House on the Prairie.” Forty…