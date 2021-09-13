Dr. Thomas Prater

-
What do you want Springfield to look like in 20 years? Forward SGF, the official name for the next comprehensive city plan for Springfield, is…
Springfield’s City Council candidates for Zone 2 offered similar views on many issues such as the budget, economic development options and public safety…
Springfield’s newest councilman is hosting a community meeting for Zone 2 constituents Wednesday night.Dr. Tom Prater was selected in September to fill…
Springfield City Council has chosen a new Zone 2 City Council representative, replacing Justin Burnett who resigned after moving out of that area.Dr.…