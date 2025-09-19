Springfield Cider Days 2025 is Saturday and Sunday

This weekend, downtown Springfield will host the 27th Cider Days. The event on Saturday and Sunday celebrates the local community by showcasing various artists, craftsmen, food, apple cider and musical performances.

Over 70 Vendors from local to regional will set up shops selling local crafts and art. Vendors will offer different types of food and drinks, as well, to the public.

This year, Cider Days will include the Hold Fast Beer Garden, offering guests local craft beers and ciders. A new hard cider — pumpkin spice — will be available this year.

Four stages will feature a variety of entertainers, from dancers to musicians.

Cider Days will be held on Historic Walnut Street Saturday and Sunday, September 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.