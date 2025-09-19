© 2025 KSMU Radio
Springfield Cider Days 2025 is Saturday and Sunday

KSMU | By Trent Sherwood
Published September 19, 2025 at 10:59 AM CDT
A Cider Days sign in downtown Springfield, Mo. on September 17, 2025.
Trent Sherwood
A Cider Days sign in downtown Springfield, Mo. on September 17, 2025.

The 27th Cider Days will offer familiar and new experiences for guests.

This weekend, downtown Springfield will host the 27th Cider Days. The event on Saturday and Sunday celebrates the local community by showcasing various artists, craftsmen, food, apple cider and musical performances.

Over 70 Vendors from local to regional will set up shops selling local crafts and art. Vendors will offer different types of food and drinks, as well, to the public.

This year, Cider Days will include the Hold Fast Beer Garden, offering guests local craft beers and ciders. A new hard cider — pumpkin spice — will be available this year.

Four stages will feature a variety of entertainers, from dancers to musicians.

Cider Days will be held on Historic Walnut Street Saturday and Sunday, September 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Admission is $5 per customer. To purchase tickets, visit Cider Days 2025. They'll also be available at the gates.

Trent Sherwood
Trent is a senior at Missouri State University, majoring in Film Studies and a minor in Journalism.
