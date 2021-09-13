-
The Missouri Department of Conservation has released numbers from its 2018-2019 disease-surveillance efforts. Forty-one new positive test results for…
Chronic Wasting Disease continues to pop up in Missouri but at a slow pace. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, 28 more white-tailed…
A young buck harvested in early November on private land near Reeds Spring has tested positive for the deadly deer disease, CWD, according to the Missouri…
Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, is a fatal sickness that deteriorates the brains and nervous systems of white-tailed deer. And now, it’s affecting deer…
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was first found in Missouri in 2012 in the northwest part of the state. The disease affects cervids (deer and elk) and is…
Fifteen free-ranging deer in Missouri have tested positive for chronic wasting disease or CWD. The Missouri Department of Conservation sampled 18,400 deer…
Missouri’s largest hunting event—November firearms deer season—starts tomorrow. The Missouri Department of Conservation is requiring all hunters in 29…
The Missouri Department of Conservation has increased surveillance efforts for Chronic Wasting Disease in deer in southern Missouri after CWD was found in…