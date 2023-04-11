117 deer test positive for CWD in Missouri over 9 month period

More than 100 deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri during the 2022 CWD surveillance year. A total of 117 deer out of more than 33,000, tested positive from July 2022 to April 2023, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

CWD is a 100% fatal disease in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family.

Since the first case in wild deer was confirmed in 2012, 409 deer have tested positive.

MDC requires sampling of deer in select counties during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season. Other deer were tested in culling efforts in areas where CWD had been found.

Some of the positive cases were in southwest Missouri. They include:

Barry County: One

Barton County: Nine

Cedar County: One

Dallas County: One

Stone County: Four

Taney County: Two



Cases were detected for the first time in Barton, Carroll, Dallas, Gasconade, Hickory, Livingston, Ray, St. Francois and Sullivan Counties.

MDC is working to slow the spread while researchers work to develop a cure and additional management tools.

Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/cwd.