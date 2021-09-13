-
This week, host Lisa Langley speaks with Springfield city clerk Anita Cotter, and Cora Scott, director of public information and civic engagement for City…
A City of Springfield news release announced the passing of former City Councilman Ralph Manley as follows:Ralph K. Manley, who parachuted into Normandy…
A new program in Springfield aims to provide light labor day jobs, long-term employment opportunities or other assistance to panhandlers and reduce their…
The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival is today through Sunday (8/14-8/16) in downtown Springfield. The event will feature a Route 66 parade, a vendor…
Results of a campus and community climate study released this week shows Missouri State University data in line with that of other schools across the…