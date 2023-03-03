City of Springfield's public information director chosen for statewide award

Cora Scott, director of public information and civic engagement for the City of Springfield, will receive the 2023 Women of Achievement Award.

Scott is one of ten Missouri women, and the only one from Springfield, to be selected for the award.

She said it’s an honor.

"I do a lot of work that's behind the scenes," she said, "so, to be honest with you, it's a little uncomfortable getting the attention, but I certainly appreciate Lt. Governor (Mike) Kehoe and recognizing the contributions of women. It means a lot."

Kehoe created the award last year to honor Missouri women.

“My life was greatly impacted by being raised by a single mother of six, and we created this award to honor the incredible accomplishments of women across Missouri,” said Lieutenant Governor Kehoe in a news release. “These ten recipients are diverse in talent, from agriculture to entrepreneurship, and community service to leaders in not-for-profit work. This Women’s History Month, we are proud to share the high achievements of these award recipients and celebrate successful Missouri women, past and present.”

Other award recipients this year are:

Patricia Jo Boyers – Poplar Bluff

Tammy Buckner – Kansas City

Anetha “Eky” Combs – Kennett

Joan Daleo – St. Charles

Wendy Doyle – Kansas City

Meagan Kaiser – Bowling Green

Carol Watanabe – St. Louis

Robin Wenneker – Columbia

Angela Zeng – St. Louis

The award recipients will be honored in a ceremony at the state capitol on March 23.

