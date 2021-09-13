-
Chronic Wasting Disease continues to pop up in Missouri but at a slow pace. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, 28 more white-tailed…
-
A young buck harvested in early November on private land near Reeds Spring has tested positive for the deadly deer disease, CWD, according to the Missouri…
-
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was first found in Missouri in 2012 in the northwest part of the state. The disease affects cervids (deer and elk) and is…
-
Fifteen free-ranging deer in Missouri have tested positive for chronic wasting disease or CWD. The Missouri Department of Conservation sampled 18,400 deer…
-
At select testing sites around the state, officials collected samples from deer over the weekend to map out the scope of Chronic Wasting Disease in…
-
The director of the Missouri Department of Conservation will be in Springfield this week to talk to anyone who would like to ask questions or share input…
-
Tissue samples from deer harvested over the weekend in southwest Missouri are on their way to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease. KSMU's Michele…
-
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking hunters for help in its effort to watch for cases of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). More than 100 cases…
-
The Missouri Department of Conservation has increased surveillance efforts for Chronic Wasting Disease in deer in southern Missouri after CWD was found in…
-
Out of 7700 free-ranging deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri during last fall and winter, seven were confirmed positive for CWD.According…