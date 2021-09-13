-
As events commemorating Black History Month come to a close, a local leader is reflecting on a decades-old gathering that continues to serve Springfield’s…
-
Using an abandoned warehouse in Springfield as his backdrop, Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed legislation Monday making Missouri the nation’s 28th…
-
Springfield’s NAACP president says we cannot return violence for violence. Cheryl Clay was using a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr. in reference to the…
-
Cheryl Clay is a product of Springfield Public Schools. She went to Boyd Elementary, Pipkin Middle School and graduated from Central High School. She…
-
“As sisters and brothers and companions, we commit ourselves to compassion. Together, not alone, we pray for peace and solidarity.”The voices of over 150…
-
“Woke up this morning thinking about freedom,” they sang, as thousands marched through Springfield Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. A…
-
A grand jury’s decision not to indict Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson sparked reaction from not only citizens in the St. Louis suburb, but from…
-
The result of an upcoming grand jury decision in Ferguson has prompted numerous calls for citizen safety and peaceful demonstrations. In Springfield,…