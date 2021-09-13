-
Christian Mechlin is the new executive director of Care to Learn, which meets students’ emergent needs in the areas of health, hunger and hygiene.He’s…
Teachers have a difficult job: They’re in charge of a room full of children, with a variety of learning needs, and they’re working to make sure kids learn…
In this segment of our Sense of Community Series on the impact of poverty on education, we're bringing you an update on an organization that’s rounded the…
At the end of a long hallway in the West Plains High School’s career center building, there’s a room with racks of clothing and shelves of canned meat and…
In this segment of Making Democracy Work, Crystal Brigman-Mahaney talks with Morey Mechlin, executive director of Care to Learn, about about how…
During public remarks Wednesday, Dr. Ruby Payne told a packed Hammons Hall audience that the Springfield community can be a model for assisting the less…
Thirteen local organizations are coming together to bring Dr. Ruby Payne to Springfield to find new ways to overcome the growing issue of poverty in…