The Branson Fire Department wants everyone to change their smoke alarm batteries when they set their clocks back this weekend.The time officially changes…
The Branson Board of Aldermen has approved a contract to purchase land to build a new Branson Police Department building. The 5.5-acres, at Forsythe St.…
The Branson Fire Department is urging residents to watch what they throw away. That’s following an increase in commercial garbage truck fires in the city…
When a severe weather warning is issued in Taney County, the Emergency Management System is quick to put out the alert.Ted Martin, EMS director and…
The recent flooding in Missouri showed the need for water rescuers to be able to respond at a moment’s notice and with the right equipment.The Branson…
The holiday season can bring with it an increased risk of fire. The Branson Fire Department along with a number of other agencies throughout the country…
By a vote of 17-7, the Branson Fire Department has voted to unionize, electing the representation of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF)…
Branson firefighters--up to the rank of captain--will decide tomorrow (5/28) whether or not to join a union. And city officials have been vocal about…