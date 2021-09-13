-
In this month's episode of Engaging the Community, we speak with Missouri State University President Clif Smart on the trailblazing Bear POWER Program. It…
-
This past January, the first batch of eight Bear POWER students began their education at Missouri State University.Bear POWER is a two-year, five-semester…
-
Young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities will have a chance to experience college life thanks to a new program at Missouri State…
-
Missouri State University is accepting applications from adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities for its new program, Bear POWER.Beginning…