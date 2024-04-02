Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Autism is a spectrum as diverse as the colors of a rainbow, where each hue represents the uniqueness of everyone.

April is Autism Awareness Month, and it’s a great time to learn about and celebrate the experiences, challenges and triumphs of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Dr. April Phillips, director of Bear POWER at Missouri State University, talks about the importance of autism awareness.

