Voters are heading to the polls today for the August Primary Election. Polls opened at 6 this morning, and they’ll remain open until 7 tonight.Greene…
There’s a new central polling location available today in Greene County. Anyone needing a polling place designed for accessibility to voters who have…
Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the August Primary Election. Ahead of the election, Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller reminds the public of…
Greene County voters who need to request an absentee ballot for the August 7 election by mail will need to do so by 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 1. Those…