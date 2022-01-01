Stories from the Springfield-Greene County African American Heritage Trail
The KSMU News Team takes a closer look at several stops along the Springfield-Greene County African American Heritage Trail. Sixteen sites have been identified for the trail.
Graham's Rib Station & Cabins, legendary for providing a safe haven—and for its mouth-watering barbecue
There are 4 churches on the African American Heritage Trail: Pitts Chapel UMC, Washington Avenue Baptist, Gibson Chapel and Benton Avenue AME.
Lynching of 3 young Black men on Park Central Square in 1906 is a tragic part of Springfield's history
The Kentwood Arms Hotel reveals the twists and turns of one Springfield business’s path to desegregationFor our Sense of Community Series, we dive into old newspaper archives to learn about the first Springfield hotel to reach racial integration—and also note that it didn't stay desegregated for long.
In its second century, Bartley-Decatur Neighborhood Center continues its theme of serving, and honoring, diversityBuilt in the early 1900s, this former private residence has been used for a wide variety of purposes. It was a daycare center for nearly 30 years.
Alberta's Hotel once stood at Chestnut Expressway and Benton Avenue, serving as a safe haven for Black travelers during the days of segregation.
On Lincoln Cemetery's sacred grounds, Springfield's Black veterans, families found dignity in burial
In Silver Springs Park, broader Springfield can learn from the shared 'human experiences' of joy, friends and hope