Weekday Morning Newscast: Wednesday, August 12
Hear reporting on a new housing development in Springfield and a remembrance of the Whittlin' Fiddler Violet Hensley, as well as news of a lawsuit over a ballot measure on redistricting in Missouri, news of the city of Bolivar's plans to move forward with ending its Flock Camera contract and reporting on concerns from some who say the Greene county jail is becoming overcrowded with ICE detainees.
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