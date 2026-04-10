Weekday Morning Newscast: Friday, April 10
Hear reporting ahead of a press conference this morning from Congressman Eric Burlison on a recent murder involving an 18-year-old suspect DHS describes as an “illegal alien." We’ll also have a bit of the story behind the Route 66 birthplace plaza going up now in downtown Springfield, and hear about a new resource for youth experiencing behavioral and mental health crisis in Springfield.
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