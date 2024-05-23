© 2024 KSMU Radio
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.
Politics
Municipal Matters

Amy Blansit talks about how her formative years led to a life of public service

By Zion Riffe-Stevens,
Cameron Jackson
Published May 23, 2024 at 12:57 PM CDT
Amy Blansit, founder of the Drew Lewis Foundation in Springfield, MO.
Drew Lewis Foundation
Amy Blansit, founder of the Drew Lewis Foundation in Springfield, MO.

Blansit is the founder of the Drew Lewis Foundation, named for her late husband.

In this episode of Municipal Matters, Zion Riffe-Stevens and Cameron Jackson, recent graduates of the Missouri State University Political Science Department graduate program, talk with Amy Blansit, founder of the Drew Lewis Foundation, which is "committed to empowering individuals and communities across Missouri" through its programs and services. In addition to its programs, RISE and NCA, it also offers a pathway to homeownership. The foundation's "services focus on financial education, self-advocacy, employment, and community-building initiatives," according to its website.

Hear the interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.

Municipal Matters, Springfield, Missouri, Missouri State University, Missouri State University Department of Political Science
Zion Riffe-Stevens
Cameron Jackson
