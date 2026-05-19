Game on: The growth of esports at Mo State

Our biweekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Have you heard of video games like “Overwatch” and “Rocket League”? What started as casual gaming has evolved into a fast-growing competitive scene — and it’s making big moves on college campuses across the United States.

At Missouri State University, the Esports Club is riding that momentum, expanding opportunities for students and even hosting summer camps for the next generation of players. MO State also has a varsity esport team that represents the university in the Missouri Valley Conference. And students can earn an esports studies undergraduate certificate.

Terry Weber, Plaster Student Union director and Esports Club advisor, talks about the growth of esports at Missouri State and its key benefits.

Read the full transcript