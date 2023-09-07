Esports championship comes to Springfield this winter

Gamers will be competing for a chance to be the champion when the Missouri Esports Federation Fall Brawl Championship, takes place Dec. 1-2 at The Riff.

The Springfield Sports Commission and Springfield Esports Coalition announced that Springfield will host the event. Middle and High School students will go head to head in this gaming competition.

Two titles will be showcased at the competition -- Rocket League and Overwatch 2.

Rocket League, the vehicular soccer based game, will have a total of 12 teams competing split into two categories: The Large School Division consisting of eight schools and the Small School Division with four schools.

Overwatch 2, the first person team based shooter, will feature eight schools battling it out in the Overwatch MO Esports Community Season.

And that’s not the only goal the competition aims to accomplish. A shot to the local economy of $45,000 through tourism is a projected win for Springfield.

For more information about Missouri Esports Federation, visit the mosef website.