Broadway programming at Hammons Hall benefits Missouri State University and Springfield

Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts at Missouri State University has delivered Broadway’s biggest hits since it opened its doors in September 1992, making word-class theater accessible close to home.

It's hosted The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, The Lion King, Les Misérables, Fiddler on the Roof, Hamilton and many more.

Last month, the 2026 national tour of The Music Man launched at Hammons Hall and Wicked will make its return in April after 10 years.

Josh Inmon, associate director of Hammons Hall, talks about the impact of Broadway programming on both Missouri State and Springfield.

