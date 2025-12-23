Missouri State expands education on faith and health care with national grant

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

At Missouri State University, conversations about faith and health have been ongoing for years across classrooms and disciplines.

A recent award from Interfaith America is helping expand that work, led in part by Dr. Philippa Koch, an associate professor of religious studies at Missouri State.

The grant will provide more opportunities for students, educators and health professionals to engage with questions about how belief influences health care experiences — and how to better serve their communities with that knowledge.

By supporting public panels, interdisciplinary teaching and community partnerships , the grant allows those conversations to reach further into the greater Ozarks community and the respective professions they involve.

