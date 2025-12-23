© 2025 KSMU Radio
Education
Missouri State Journal

Missouri State expands education on faith and health care with national grant

By Kayla Guilbault
Published December 23, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
A student holds a stethoscope to another student's chest
Out of 44 applicants, MSU was one of only 15 institutions awarded this competitive grant.

A $60,000 grant from Interfaith America will enable the university to continue its work preparing students for religious literacy in care settings.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

At Missouri State University, conversations about faith and health have been ongoing for years across classrooms and disciplines.

A recent award from Interfaith America is helping expand that work, led in part by Dr. Philippa Koch, an associate professor of religious studies at Missouri State.

The grant will provide more opportunities for students, educators and health professionals to engage with questions about how belief influences health care experiences — and how to better serve their communities with that knowledge.

By supporting public panels, interdisciplinary teaching and community partnerships, the grant allows those conversations to reach further into the greater Ozarks community and the respective professions they involve.

Read the full transcript.

Missouri State Journal Missouri State JournalDr. Philippa Kochreligious studiesCommunity Health
Kayla Guilbault
Kayla Guilbault has worked at Missouri State University since 2022 and is currently the digital marketing coordinator in the Office of Strategic Communication. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Drury University.&nbsp;
