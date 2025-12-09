Holiday hosting made simple: Stress-free food and flow

Last week, we talked about creating that cozy, festive atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home. But once the lights are twinkling and the table’s set, there’s another big piece of the puzzle, the food.

The holidays may be all about connection, but let’s be honest: they also revolve around what’s on the menu. From prepping side dishes ahead of time to planning portions and timing, even the most seasoned hosts can feel the heat in the kitchen.

Wajeana Bonczyk, senior instructor in the department of hospitality leadership at Missouri State University, shares smart, time-saving strategies for planning and preparing holiday meals so you can spend less time stressing and more time savoring the moments that matter.

