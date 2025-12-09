© 2025 KSMU Radio
Arts and Entertainment
Missouri State Journal

Holiday hosting made simple: Stress-free food and flow

By Adair Seifert-Anspaugh
Published December 9, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
A festive spread featuring a glazed ham on a wooden board, surrounded by dishes including mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, and other traditional sides.
Jed Owen/Unsplash.com

Here's how to simplify your holiday meal prep so you can focus on what really matters.

Last week, we talked about creating that cozy, festive atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home. But once the lights are twinkling and the table’s set, there’s another big piece of the puzzle, the food.

The holidays may be all about connection, but let’s be honest: they also revolve around what’s on the menu. From prepping side dishes ahead of time to planning portions and timing, even the most seasoned hosts can feel the heat in the kitchen.

Wajeana Bonczyk, senior instructor in the department of hospitality leadership at Missouri State University, shares smart, time-saving strategies for planning and preparing holiday meals so you can spend less time stressing and more time savoring the moments that matter.

Read the full transcript

Adair Seifert-Anspaugh
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
