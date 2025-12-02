Holiday hosting made simple: Creating a warm and welcoming space

The holidays are all about connection. Sharing meals, laughter and maybe a few too many cookies with the people who matter most. But for hosts, that joy can come with a side of stress. Between decorating, cooking and keeping everyone comfortable, it’s easy to feel like your to-do list is longer than your guest list.

In this two-part series, we’re breaking down practical holiday hosting tips to help you create a warm, welcoming environment without feeling overwhelmed.

Wajeana Bonczyk, senior instructor in the department of hospitality leadership at Missouri State University, shares her expert insight on how to create the perfect holiday ambiance and plan memorable gatherings without breaking the bank.

