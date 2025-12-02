© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment
Missouri State Journal

Holiday hosting made simple: Creating a warm and welcoming space

By Adair Seifert-Anspaugh
Published December 2, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
Close-up of a Christmas tree decorated with red ribbons and shimmering ornaments, with soft glowing lights in the background.
Tessa Rampersad/Unsplash.com
Close-up of a Christmas tree decorated with red ribbons and shimmering ornaments, with soft glowing lights in the background.

Here are ways to create a cozy, joyful atmosphere guests will remember, even on a budget.

The holidays are all about connection. Sharing meals, laughter and maybe a few too many cookies with the people who matter most. But for hosts, that joy can come with a side of stress. Between decorating, cooking and keeping everyone comfortable, it’s easy to feel like your to-do list is longer than your guest list.

In this two-part series, we’re breaking down practical holiday hosting tips to help you create a warm, welcoming environment without feeling overwhelmed.

Wajeana Bonczyk, senior instructor in the department of hospitality leadership at Missouri State University, shares her expert insight on how to create the perfect holiday ambiance and plan memorable gatherings without breaking the bank.

Read the full transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri StateHolidays
Adair Seifert-Anspaugh
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
See stories by Adair Seifert-Anspaugh