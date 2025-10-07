© 2025 KSMU Radio
Arts and Entertainment
Missouri State Journal

Horror is a popular movie genre. Why is it so appealing to many?

By Adair Seifert
Published October 7, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
A sheet draped over a figure wearing sunglasses, sitting among red cinema seats, creating a humorous ghost-like appearance.
Billy Aboulkheir/Unsplash.com
A sheet draped over a figure wearing sunglasses, sitting among red cinema seats.

A Missouri State University graduate student weighs in on the topic.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

It’s officially spooky season, which means cozy sweaters, pumpkins on the porch and maybe a few late-night scares with the lights turned low. Horror movies have been a fall tradition for decades, but what is it about these films that keep us coming back for more, even when we know we’ll be hiding behind a pillow?

Brett Jones, instructor and dramatic writing graduate student at Missouri State University, discusses why we love being scared, the movies that left their mark and what makes horror such a unique genre.

Read the full transcript

Missouri State Journal
Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
