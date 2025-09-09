© 2025 KSMU Radio
Education
Missouri State Journal

Public Affairs Conference will focus on resilience

By Emily Yeap
Published September 9, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
The Plaster Student Union Bear statue next to a Bear head logo banner.
Kevin White
/
Missouri State University
Summer Visit Day on June 27, 2025. Kevin White/Missouri State University

David Feherty, former pro golfer turned broadcaster, will be the conference's keynote speaker.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

What is resilience? Why is it an essential skill for collective well-being and progress?

The 22nd annual Public Affairs Conference 2025 at Missouri State University will explore resilience from multiple perspectives. The theme is “Resilient People, Resilient Future.” The conference, which is free and open to the public, will take place Sept. 16-18.

Dr. Tina Liang, public affairs fellow, conference chair and professor in the School of Hospitality and Agricultural Leadership, and Stacey Trewatha-Bach, assistant director of public affairs support, talk about what you can expect.

Read the full Missouri State Journal audio transcript

Explore the Public Affairs Conference 2025 website

Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
