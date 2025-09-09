Public Affairs Conference will focus on resilience

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

What is resilience? Why is it an essential skill for collective well-being and progress?

The 22nd annual Public Affairs Conference 2025 at Missouri State University will explore resilience from multiple perspectives. The theme is “Resilient People, Resilient Future.” The conference, which is free and open to the public, will take place Sept. 16-18.

Dr. Tina Liang, public affairs fellow, conference chair and professor in the School of Hospitality and Agricultural Leadership, and Stacey Trewatha-Bach, assistant director of public affairs support, talk about what you can expect.

