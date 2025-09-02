Missouri State to dedicate Roy Blunt Hall addition

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Missouri State University will dedicate the new addition to Roy Blunt Hall, home of the College of Natural and Applied Sciences, during a ceremony at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 12.

The event, which will take place in front of the addition’s north entrance, is open to faculty, staff, students and the community. A short program will be followed by student-led tours of the new building.

The dedication will celebrate the completion of the addition and recognize those who contributed to the project.

About the project

The $80 million addition marks the first phase of a larger project that will also include renovations to the original building. The project began in December 2022 and is on schedule, with renovations to the existing building expected to be completed by the end of next summer.

According to CNAS Dean Dr. Tamera Jahnke, the expansion provides much-needed space for both teaching and research labs.

“We had outgrown the building and were using closets for labs,” Jahnke said. “Now we have the facilities our students and faculty deserve, and science is truly on display.”

Funding support

The project was fully funded through a combination of federal and state support.

On the federal level, Missouri State received $30 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and $19.8 million from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

The State of Missouri contributed $30.2 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

New features

The 77,000 square-foot addition features modern, well-equipped labs, updated lecture halls and outdoor learning spaces.

Jahnke said the project strengthens Missouri State’s ability to recruit students, support faculty research and advance the university’s goal of achieving R2 research designation.

“The future is bright,” Jahnke said. “Our faculty are already producing outstanding research, and now we have a building that reflects the quality of their work.”

